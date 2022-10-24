Man Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Woman at Clarion McDonald’s Faces Hearing on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of assaulting a woman who was five months pregnant during an incident at McDonald’s in Clarion Borough is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Johnathan M. Ballew, of Clarion, is set for Tuesday, October 25, at 8:30 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter presiding.

Ballew faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2



– Disorderly Conduct – Engage in Fighting, Misdemeanor 3– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched around 6:07 a.m. on August 24 for a report of an active domestic involving a male and a female at the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 707 Main Street in Clarion Borough.

Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to a witness outside who stated the female victim was still present on the scene, but the male aggressor, later identified as Johnathan Ballew, fled the scene on foot, the complaint states.

An officer went into McDonald’s and identified the female who told police she was five months pregnant and was assaulted by Johnathan Ballew, according to the complaint.

Police asked Miller and multiple witnesses to remain on the scene while officers searched the area for Ballew.

Officers were unable to locate Ballew.

Police then spoke to a known male witness, who stated that he observed Ballew get physical with the victim inside the restaurant. He stated that at some point, Ballew grabbed the victim by the hair and was attempting to drag her out of the restaurant.

The victim was trying to get away from Ballew and was asking him to stop.

Ballew reportedly struck the victim multiple times in the head while he had ahold of her hair, the complaint indicates.

A group of witnesses intervened to get Ballew away from the victim.

Officers noted some redness on the victim’s face that “could have been the result of a strike,” the complaint notes.

Police ran a check on Ballew and found that there was an active Protection From Abuse Order out of New York. An officer confirmed that this order was active with the Sheriff’s Office in New York, and a copy of the order was subsequently faxed to the borough police.

Ballew violated this order when he assaulted the victim and engaged in disorderly conduct, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, in front of Judge Quinn.

