Mazie Lynn Wilson

Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 07:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-aVqPYM01D9bZBmYMazie Lynn Wilson, two-week-old beloved daughter of James Wilson and Abby Millard of Seneca, gained her Angel wings on Friday, October 21, 2022.

She was born in Seneca on October 7, 2022.

Mazie loved snuggles from her parents and falling asleep on their chest.

She was loved by so many, even in her short time here on earth.

She is survived by her parents, James Russell Wilson and Abby Lynn Millard of Seneca; her maternal grandparents, Samantha “Mimi” and Richard “Papa” Dempsey of Oil City; paternal grandparents, Eric Wilson of Seneca, and Mozelle and Sarah Williams-Bly of Reno; her Uncle, Keith Millard II and his fiancé Aunt Paris Schill; two aunts, Haley Millard and Nora Wilson; and a cousin, Nala Millard.

A visitation open to family and friends will be held Wednesday (Oct. 26) from noon – 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A brief funeral service will follow Wednesday at 2 p.m., led by family members.

To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.


