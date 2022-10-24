Police Release Details on Local Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Strattanville Borough

STRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Strattanville Borough on October 16.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 47-year-old Jeffery D. Simpson, of Strattanville, struck the rear end of a 2021 Jeep Gladiator operated by 52-year-old Christopher Duncan, of Clarion, which was stopped and attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn from Ridge Avenue onto 9th Street.

According to police, Simpson left the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Efforts were made to speak with Simpson as he lived approximately ¼ mile away from the crash, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Simpson’s vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed by Mark’s Auto. A hold was placed on the vehicle, police say.

Duncan was not injured; he was using a seat belt.

It is unknown if Simpson was injured or if he was using a seat belt.

He was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

