 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details on Local Man Accused of Fleeing Scene of Crash in Strattanville Borough

Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeSTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Strattanville Borough on October 16.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened at 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Ridge Avenue in Strattanville Borough, Clarion County.

Police say a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 47-year-old Jeffery D. Simpson, of Strattanville, struck the rear end of a 2021 Jeep Gladiator operated by 52-year-old Christopher Duncan, of Clarion, which was stopped and attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn from Ridge Avenue onto 9th Street.

According to police, Simpson left the scene on foot prior to police arrival. Efforts were made to speak with Simpson as he lived approximately ¼ mile away from the crash, but the efforts were unsuccessful.

Simpson’s vehicle sustained disabling front-end damage and was towed by Mark’s Auto. A hold was placed on the vehicle, police say.

Duncan was not injured; he was using a seat belt.

It is unknown if Simpson was injured or if he was using a seat belt.

He was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Saturday, October 22, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.