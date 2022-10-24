Rev. Madison L. “STRING” Stringfellow, of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Knox, PA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Oct. 23, 2022.

He was born in Frogtown, Clarion County on Nov. 25, 1933 to Madison (Chirp) and Cecelia Stringfellow.

Rev. Stringfellow worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion, PA, for 34 years.

He also graduated as a HVAC technician and owned his own company for many years.

Due to a health problem he had to retire early from the glass plant and was called by God into the ministry.

He attended Wesley Theological Seminary where he graduated as a Methodist pastor.

His first charge was for 3 churches at Allegheny Highlands for fourteen years and also served as the local hospital chaplain.

He then was transferred to Mill Run and OhioPyle for 7 years then to Hopwood and Brownfield for another 7 years before retiring.

After retiring he moved to Lower Burrell, PA, where he continued to preach for 17 months at Bethel Methodist Church as an intern pastor.

While preaching, he also served as the Sunday School teacher for Mill Run, Hopwood, and Bethel Methodist churches.

While serving at Mill Run, Rev. String also served as a bus driver for Wally Colborn and as a chaplain for the local hospital.

Rev. String played baseball and also coached little league baseball in Knox, PA.

He loved all sports and loved to talk to his grandson about the different teams.

He was an avid plumber and pipefitter and also enjoyed carpentry work and building decks for his daughters’ homes.

He enjoyed playing with all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rev. String loved reading his Bible and conducted many Bible study classes.

Rev. String was also a Lay Witness Coordinator for many years and traveled to many churches for revival services.

Rev. String was preceded in death by his parents, Madison and Cecelia Stringfellow and his three sisters, Edythe Rossman, Estelle McGinnis, and Patricia Higgs.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson Bradley Raybuck.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years June Stringfellow and his 2 daughters, Pamela J. Raybuck of Knox, PA and Karen Haws Clark (Glenn) of Lower Burrell, PA.

He is also survived by 3 grandchildren Curtis (Lea Anne) Raybuck of Mars, PA, Angela (Michael) Switzer of Knox, PA, and Justin Haws of Robinson, PA and his girlfriend Gilda Battista Chen of Carnegie, PA.

He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren Dylan Switzer, Owen, Jack, Max, and Ava Raybuck.

Family and friends will be received Tuesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder St. from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and additional visitation Wednesday at Scotch Hill United Methodist Church in Leeper, PA from 10 AM until at 1 PM followed by funeral service with by Rev. Roger Howard officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Scotch Hill United Methodist church cemetery where he preached for many years.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.RusiewiczFH.com.

