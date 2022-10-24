Roxie M. Frandon, 84, of Sigel, died the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home following a brief illness.

Born in Kittanning on October 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Dwight and Elverda Burke Heckman.

On May 26, 1956 at Unity Center Church on the north side of Pittsburgh she married Donald L. Frandon. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2015.

Roxie was an animal lover and enjoyed scratch off Lottery tickets and playing slot machines.

Those surviving are her son, Daniel E. Frandon and her daughter, Donna L. Frandon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Don, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis and Glenford Heckman.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA from 2:30-3 PM.

A funeral service will follow at 3PM with Rev. Randy Matheny, officiating.

Following the funeral service her family invites friends to Cook Forest Skillsino, 13052 Rt. 36, Clarington to the ROXIE ROOMfor a “Celebration of Her Life.”

She will be interred with her beloved husband at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers suggests donations be made in Roxie’s memory to an animal shelter of one’s choice.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.