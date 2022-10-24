Ryan “Shane” Steer, 49, of Venus, Pinegrove Township, died at his residence on Saturday, October 22, 2022, peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.

He was born in Oil City on July 6, 1973 to Beatrice A. (Faller) Steer of Venus and the late B. Eugene Steer.

He was a 1991 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served from August 1991 through August 1995.

He then served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1996 through 2003.

He received numerous awards and citations including the Bronze Star.

Shane (Ryan, as he was known by his military buddies) made so many friends while being stationed at Charleston Air Force Base and the Coast Guard Station in Shinnecock, New York; two of the many places he was stationed at while serving his country.

He regaled his family with all of the crazy and fun times he had with his buddies.

While in the Coast Guard, he was stationed in Long Island and patrolled the New York Bay during 9/11.

Shane was a very active member of the Rainbow Archery Club in Dempseytown, he considered it his second home.

He was in charge of the Trad Shoot, and loved creating and setting up new and exciting target scenarios.

He loved archery competitions, archery hunting, and was excited this season when he got a ten point buck with his long bow.

He was of the Christian faith.

Shane was currently employed by Flick Drilling of Tionesta, drilling water wells.

He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Steer of Venus; his brothers and sisters: Linda Miller and husband Bob of Tionesta, Bill Steer of Oil City, Jeanne Steer and husband Scott Nulph of Maryland, Debbie Puz and husband Darko of Ohio, Cyndi Meddock and husband Mike of Oil City, and Michael Steer and wife Lisa of Ohio.

Shane is also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, B. Eugene Steer; and a brother, George Steer.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday (Oct. 25) from 4 – 7 p.m. at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Full military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard Tuesday at 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service, officiated by Pastor Jason Peterson of Atlantic Avenue Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Shane’s name may be made to the Rainbow Archery Club, c/o Bob Blauser, 106 Holmarc Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323; or to a charity of one’s choice.

To express online condolences to Shane’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

