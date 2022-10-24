AICDAC Presents Flame Awards at Annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) held the 3rd Annual Recovery Respects First Responders Event at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarion on September 16th.
(Pictured above: Bill Hearst, center, was one of the flame award recipients. He is pictured with AICDAC prevention staff members Elizabeth Sawyer, Keanna Fye, Jaclyn Dolby, and Jill Northey. Fred Vasbinder was not able to attend the ceremony.)
This event was held to recognize all first responders who have saved a person’s life from an opioid overdose. People in recovery who have been revived by first responders were present to award each first responder with recognition from AICDAC and the Recovery Community.
AICDAC also recognizes the work of “Recovery Champions” with the Recovery Champion Flame Awards in each county. This year Bill Hearst and Fred Vasbinder were the 2022 Clarion County Recovery Champion Flame Award recipients.
Bill Hearst has been actively involved with the Clarion County Drug-Free Communities Coalition for several years, and as the owner of WWCH-WCCR-WKQW (C93) Radio, he has helped AICDAC with promoting events and raising awareness of initiatives around addiction and recovery.
Fred Vasbinder is the Director of Southern Clarion Ambulance Service (SCAS), and he has partnered with AICDAC to start a Naloxone Leave-Behind Program for overdose survivors. AICDAC provides Naloxone and addiction treatment information/resources that paramedics from SCAS can leave behind for individuals who survive an overdose or give it to a family member.
AICDAC would like to thank all First Responders and community members who have saved the life of someone in an overdose emergency. Anyone who is interested in obtaining a FREE Naloxone Kit, please contact the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission at 814-226-6350 or visit www.aicdac.org.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.