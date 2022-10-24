SPONSORED: Great Incentives Happening at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM
CLARION, Pa (EYT) – You don’t want to miss these great incentives at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM!
Get 0% financing for 36 months on a New 2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4×4.
Get 0% financing for 48 months on a New 2022 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4×4.
Get 0% financing for 48 months on a New 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn Quad Cab 4×4.
Get a $2,000 factory rebate on a New 2022 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4×4.
Get 0% financing for 48 months on a New 2022 Dodge Durango SXT AWD.
Shop out of the weather in the dealership’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and they may buy your car even if you don’t buy one of theirs.
Visit Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.