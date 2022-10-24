 

SPONSORED: Great Incentives Happening at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM

Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Screenshot at Oct 11 09-34-38CLARION, Pa (EYT) – You don’t want to miss these great incentives at Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM!

Get 0% financing for 36 months on a New 2022 Jeep Compass Limited 4×4.

image001(46)

Get 0% financing for 48 months on a New 2022 Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 4×4.

image002(36)

Get 0% financing for 48 months on a New 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn Quad Cab 4×4.

image003(37)

Get a $2,000 factory rebate on a New 2022 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Lux 4×4.

image004(34)

Get 0% financing for 48 months on a New 2022 Dodge Durango SXT AWD.

image006(21)

Shop out of the weather in the dealership’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and they may buy your car even if you don’t buy one of theirs.

Visit Clarion Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”


