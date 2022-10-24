SPONSORED: Host Your Christmas Party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms
Monday, October 24, 2022 @ 12:10 AM
FAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Host your Christmas party at Long Shot Ammo & Arms for a unique experience!
Long Shot Ammo & Arms offers a variety of catering options from Luigi’s, in DuBois, Daddy’s in Clarion, to Zack’s Farm to Table in New Bethlehem.
Give them a call at 814-365-7028 to find out more about their package deals and special event pricing.
Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.
For more information, please visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 814-365-7028.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.