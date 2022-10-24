State Police Calls: Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 66

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Deer vs. Vehicle Collision in Knox Township

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, on State Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by 66-year-old Qiang Hao, of Pittsburgh, struck a deer head-on while traveling south on SR 66.

Hao was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Tidioute Man Accused of Stealing Steaks, Cleaning Solution

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Farm Fresh Foods on Faulkner Drive in Tionesta Borough, Forest County, for a report of retail theft at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.

Police say a known 57-year-old Tidioute man took two steaks and cleaning solutions from the store.

The total value of the stolen items is $19.28.

The suspect was arrested for retail theft. His name was not released.

