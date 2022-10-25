Future Looks Promising for PA Mushrooms Company

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Espo Wilcox of Clarion is another example of young entrepreneurs in the area taking a chance with a new business in Clarion County.

(Pictured above: Espo Wilcox, the owner of the PA Mushroom Company, explains his product.)

Wilcox is now a specialty gourmet mushroom producer in the cultivation and education of mushrooms. He told Clarion Rotary on Monday that he grows 400 to 600 pounds of mushrooms each week and estimates it is tons over one year.

“I’m originally from South Florida, born and raised, where my grandfather owned a landscaping nursery for 50 years and retired to Jamaica where we own and manage a family farm.

“There’s a lot of horticultural and agricultural experience in my background. I remember when I was nine or 10 going out and grafting coconut palm trees, and varieties of citrus fruit, and doing landscape design. I helped with that for a long time, and that’s how I got my start in this field.“

He eventually migrated to Colorado where he met Kristin Hearst, of Clarion, who is now his wife.

Foraging for wild mushrooms was the initial spark for PA Mushrooms.

“We relocated from Colorado to Clarion to help manage the family radio station. Upon arriving at Clarion, my interest and fascination with mushrooms continued.”

He began studying mushroom cultivation via mycology books, experimenting with different techniques, and shadowing industry experts in 2019. Then, he “took a leap of faith” and approached a recently retired friend, James “Gary” Garbarino, to discuss the idea of starting a specialty mushroom company.

“Launching a mushroom company was what we like to call the plague of the common white button mushroom,” continued Wilcox. “You see it everywhere. It’s unavoidable. When you go to the produce section, and you look for mushrooms, you’re probably fine. White button and cremini mushrooms, maybe some shiitake if you’re really lucky. But, it’s going to be mostly a garrick, which are mushrooms that grow on a manure substrate.”

Most people are not aware of varieties of mushrooms, and part of Wilcox’s work is classification and education.

“The mushrooms we grow are saprotrophic mushrooms and are decomposers. They release acids and enzymes that break down dead tissue into smaller molecules they can absorb. Decaying wood, plants, and even animals can become food for a saprotroph. and they are wood decomposers. So, you might find these mushrooms growing on the side of a tree or a stone or an old lawn.”

Wilcox has had some help in the development of the company from Clarion University Small Business Development Center and two large grants to help get started.

He was one of 15 applicants in the AgChoice Farm Credit territory who received a Jumpstart Grant of $10,000.00.

Wilcox and the team at PA Mushroom Company won $25,000.00 in the PA Wilds’ Big Idea innovation competition to identify and develop new strains of organic gourmet and medicinal mushrooms for food and pharmaceutical use.

The future looks bright for the PA Mushroom Company.

“We organically grow over 10 varieties of Format and medicinal mushrooms. We do wild genetic strain preservation, which also unlocks the potential of developing new commercial mushroom varieties. I believe so far, we have four that are showing commercial potential, and we’re working on shelf staple products. We’re looking at freeze-drying.

“We’re also looking at introducing different products into the space. Our ultimate goal is to acquire a farm, so we can then be a destination for agritourism. We do farmers’ markets, food expos, trade shows, and pharmaceuticals.

“There’s a big push for these novel compounds and having them in volume so they can extract these compounds and use them to make medications. Shelf staple products, that’s tinctures, capsules, dry products, and of course, the education and agritourism.”

