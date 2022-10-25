The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Showers. High near 61. Southeast wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

