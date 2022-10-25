Area Woman Accused of Harboring, Hindering Apprehension of Wanted Man

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is accused of harboring and hindering the apprehension of a wanted man in Howe Township.

Court documents indicate the Forest County Sheriff’s office filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jonna Marie Arnold, of Sheffield, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Friday, October 21.

According to a criminal complaint, the defendant, Jonna Arnold, lives with Ronald J. Grube, who had an active bench warrant for his arrest. The two live on State Route 666, in Sheffield, Howe Township, Forest County.

Arnold is currently being supervised by the Forest County Probation Department.

On August 23, Arnold was at the Forest County probation office for a required check in. While at the office, Arnold was advised by authorities that there is an active bench warrant for the arrest of Grube. Arnold was asked where Grube was, and she stated she did not know his whereabouts, the complaint states.

Arnold was also told to contact authorities if she saw Grube.

On October 7, officers went to the residence on State Route 666. Officers announced themselves at the front door, at which time they could hear movement inside the residence. Arnold was asked if there was anyone else in the house, and Arnold said “no.” She was asked if Grube was in the house, and again, she said “no.”

An officer then saw movement near a window, looked into a side window, and could see Grube laying down and hiding under some clothing items, the complaint notes.

Grube was taken into custody on the warrant.

Arnold was charged with the following offenses:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor or Conceal, Misdemeanor 2

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-False Information to Law Enforcement Officer, Misdemeanor 2

She faces a preliminary hearing on November 22, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

