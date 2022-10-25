Balanced Scoring Helps Clarion-Limestone Boys Soccer Team Down Brookville

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Three different players scored goals as Clarion-Limestone defeated Brookville, 3-1, in the District 9 Class A playoff game on Tuesday evening at the C-L High School football field.

Brookville had to come back and play on Tuesday after defeating Brockway in double overtime on Monday evening in an eight-seed-vs.-nine-seed game.

“We knew it was going to be a low scoring game, plus our kids coming back and playing another 80 minutes after playing 106 minutes last night,” said Brookville head coach Dave Reitz. “With that being said, we still gave them everything they could handle, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Brookville outshot C-L 6-4 in the opening half, but it would be the Lions who would score the lone goal of the half on a shot by Wyatt Boyden with 9:01 for a 1-0 lead.

The best chance for Brookville came with 1:35 left in the half when C-L goalkeeper Tyler Bingham came out of the net to make a save that got away from him. C-L defender Brady Pierce had to make a kick save to keep the score 1-0 at halftime.

Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Early in the second half with just over three minutes elapsed, Brookville tied the game 1-1 off a goal from Maddox Harmon, which seemed to light a spark to the Raiders, who carried the play over the next several minutes.

“We had the wind taken out of our sails after that goal,” said C-L head coach Don Montgomery. “They took it to us for a while after that. Our guys were able to weather that storm and they got the ship righted and we were able to get that second goal.”

Later in the half following a corner kick, the Lions were able to keep the ball in the Brookville zone and Brenden Bettwy was able to find the back of the net off a pass from Boyden with 13:32 to play.

Bailee Verdill, who had earlier gotten a yellow card with 26:42 left in the contest, was able to dance around a couple of defenders after coming back from being sidelined and put a ball into an open net after the keeper came out to challenge to give C-L the 3-1 lead with 4:12 to play in the contest.

“In my coaching career we really haven’t done well in the playoffs, so it is definitely good to get that win under our belts,” said Montgomery. “Although I feel this is a different team than some of those other teams though.

Tyler Bingham made 10 saves while Brookville keeper Brody Barto made six saves.

Clarion-Limestone Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.