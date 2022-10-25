Bernice L. Buzard, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, October 20, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born on July 18, 1928, in Rimer Hill, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Bessie (Burford) Clouse.

She was married on March 24, 1947, to Ralph W. Buzard and he preceded her in death on February 14, 2019.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by a daughter, Wilma Thomas of Warren, Ohio, a son, Carl Buzard of New Bethlehem, five grandchildren, Kristin Shick (John), Brian Thomas, Rob Buzard, Stacey Yarger (Lance, Jr.) and Eric Thomas, twelve great grandchildren, and three great greatgrandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Clouse and Clarence Clouse, two sisters, Ann Lorenz and Manie Hardy, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter, one great- great-granddaughter, one great-great-grandson, a daughter-in-law, Norma Buzard, and a son-in-law, Bob Thomas.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 24, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in the Rimer Hill Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

