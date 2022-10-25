Bryan O’Donnell Jr., age 34, of Summerville, passed away on October 21, 2022 at Butler Hospital.

He was born in Clarks Summit, Pa on April 9, 1988 to the late Bryan O’Donnell Sr.

Bryan enjoyed taking trips to Salamanca, New York and Gettysburg; he was a fan of any vacation that included a casino.

He had a special way of connecting with other peers and loved to have dinner with his friends.

Bryan had the pleasure of volunteering with several fire departments when opportunities were available.

Clarion’s Autumn Leaf Festival held a special place in Bryan’s heart.

He liked to see the town come to life and hangout with his friends.

He liked to attend dances and almost any social event, play pool, basketball, or any sport.

Painting and crafting were also an enjoyable pass time for him.

Bryan would enjoy a sunny afternoon at Toby Boat Launch to watch the fisherman come and go.

The Shrek movies and Spongebob were often on Bryan’s TV.

He enjoyed a good laugh and had a great sense of humor.

Friends would always anticipate some sort of “that’s what she said” joke at the end of any conversation with Bryan.

His Catholic faith was very important to him and he would occasionally attend Immaculate Conception Church in Clarion.

Bryan will be very missed by his New Light family, especially his contagious laugh and jokes.

Friends and family will be received from 1pm to 2pm on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm in the funeral home with Deacon Joe Glover of Immaculate Conception Parish officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

