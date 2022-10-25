Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Squash Soup With Naan Croutons

This butternut squash soup is so full of flavor that you won’t miss the meat or dairy!

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (about 8 cups)

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided



1 teaspoon salt, divided1/4 teaspoon pepper1 medium onion, chopped1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon ground turmeric1/2 teaspoon ground cumin1 carton (32 ounces) of reduced-sodium vegetable broth1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin1 can (13.66 ounces) of coconut milk2 naan flatbreads, cut into 1-inch squaresOptional: minced fresh cilantro, crushed red pepper flakes, and plain soy yogurt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place squash in a shallow roasting pan; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Roast until tender, 25-30 minutes, turning once. Reduce oven setting to 350°.

-In a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in broth, pumpkin, and roasted squash. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Add coconut milk; cook 5 minutes longer. Cool slightly. In a blender, cover and process soup in batches until smooth.

-Return pureed mixture to pan; cook and stir until heated through.

