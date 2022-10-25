 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Squash Soup With Naan Croutons

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This butternut squash soup is so full of flavor that you won’t miss the meat or dairy!

Ingredients

1 large butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (about 8 cups)
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 medium onion, chopped
1 tablespoon minced fresh gingerroot
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1 carton (32 ounces) of reduced-sodium vegetable broth
1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin
1 can (13.66 ounces) of coconut milk
2 naan flatbreads, cut into 1-inch squares
Optional: minced fresh cilantro, crushed red pepper flakes, and plain soy yogurt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place squash in a shallow roasting pan; drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Roast until tender, 25-30 minutes, turning once. Reduce oven setting to 350°.

-In a Dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, 5-7 minutes. Add ginger, garlic, turmeric, cumin, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in broth, pumpkin, and roasted squash. Bring to a boil; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15-20 minutes to allow flavors to blend. Add coconut milk; cook 5 minutes longer. Cool slightly. In a blender, cover and process soup in batches until smooth.

-Return pureed mixture to pan; cook and stir until heated through.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


