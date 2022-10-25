Clarion Hospital Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Monday, October 17, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update October 24, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/23/2022: 25,825

Test obtained at CH: 19,188

Positives: 5,477

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/23/2022: 119,243

Tests obtained at BMH: 31,091

Positives: 19,807

Hospital Inpatients as of 10/24/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 14 patients. 0 suspected. 14 confirmed. 1 ICU.

DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 10/19/2022.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

