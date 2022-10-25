Clarion Hospital Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases.
The previous report was released on Monday, October 17, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update October 24, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 10/23/2022: 25,825
Test obtained at CH: 19,188
Positives: 5,477
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 10/23/2022: 119,243
Tests obtained at BMH: 31,091
Positives: 19,807
Hospital Inpatients as of 10/24/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 14 patients. 0 suspected. 14 confirmed. 1 ICU.
DOH Reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 10/19/2022.
Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.