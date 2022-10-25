Cranberry Township Teen Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes into Guardrail

VERNON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Cranberry Township teen fell asleep at the wheel on Sunday afternoon and crashed his car into a guardrail near mile marker 149 on Interstate 79 in Vernon Township, Crawford County.

According to Meadville-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:53 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, the 17-year-old driver was traveling southbound when he fell asleep, causing his 2017 Toyota Corolla to veer off to the left side of the highway and strike the guardrail on the east side. The car then spun counterclockwise and came to rest facing southbound in the left lane.

The teen was using his seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

The Toyota sustained damage to its front end and was removed from the highway by Leonard’s Towing.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.