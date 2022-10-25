Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions with the County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions.

These positions include:

Accountant- Human Services Fiscal Department

Outreach Case Consultant

Family Case Consultant

Computer Software Application Specialist

Crisis Investigation Specialist

Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing

Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse

ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT

SEIU Pay Grade 12

$12.01/hr

Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

Required Qualifications:

Associates degree that includes 12 credits in accounting from an accredited college or university with one year of

experience in maintaining and reviewing fiscal records; or a high school diploma and three years of work involving the

maintenance of fiscal/financial records including two years of responsible work involving the application of

accounting, budgets, financial statements or fiscal principles and practices. Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel,

Outlook and Word; or any acceptable combination of experience/training. A valid PA driver’s license is also required.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

OUTREACH CASE CONSULTANT- Venango County CYFS

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

Human Services Pay Grade One

$33,009.60/yr

This professional social services position is assigned to the Outreach Program Unit. This Case Consultant will provide a wide array of cross-agency services to students and their families in a variety of settings including the school and the home. Responsibilities while acting as an Outreach Case Consultant include addressing all truancy complaints, managing referrals to other community programs designed to decrease or ameliorate truant behavior, and assisting the county school districts and magisterial judges with recommendations for the disposition of these truancy cases. Employment of service coordination skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures.

Required Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in social welfare and 1 year of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in social welfare and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program; or successful completion of a 6-month probationary period as a Service Coordinator I.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/25/2022

FAMILY CASE CONSULTANT- Venango County CYFS ONGOING

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$34,840.00/yr

Provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies.

Required Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/25/2022

COMPUTER SOFTWARE APPLICATION SPECIALIST- Venango County MIS

NEHR Pay Grade 7

$34,595.39/yr

Provide computer hardware/software support and training to Venango County Human Services employees that will provide the most efficient methods of processing data.

Required Qualifications:

Education/Training:

High school diploma or GED required. Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, business administration, network administration, or related field preferred.

Work Experience:

A minimum of two years’ working experience that involves computer application installation and troubleshooting, network administration, computer hardware maintenance, or other related computer related responsibilities.

Knowledge or experience within the social welfare fields will also be helpful in this position.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

CRISIS INVESTIGATION SPECIALIST- Venango County PIC Unit

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$36,753.60/yr

Perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services, Older Adults, Mental Health and Substance Abuse as well as crisis intervention for Mental Health. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children and adults through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

Required Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 4 years of professional casework or human service experience; or bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in social welfare and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

SERVICE COORDINATION SUPERVISOR- Venango County CYFS Ongoing

EXTERNAL POSTING

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$45,177.60 /yr

To supervise the provision of services coordination to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county service coordinators. Work includes responsibility for assigning and reviewing the work of the service coordinators. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports, and results attained.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in the social welfare field and 4 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in unrelated field that includes at least 12 credits in social welfare and 5 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Master’s degree in social welfare and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or 3 years of experience as a Venango County Service Coordinator.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

SERVICE COORDINATION SUPERVISOR- Venango County Substance Abuse

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$45,177.60/yr

Supervise an assigned group of service coordinators providing training and oversight. Coordinates individuals’ services and assures compliance with all applicable policies, procedures and methods used within the Agency.

Required Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree or above from an accredited college with a major in medicine, chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing (with a clinical specialty in administration or the human services) or other related field and 2 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent; or a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college with a major in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing (with a clinical specialty in administration or the human services) or other related field and 3 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent person; or an Associate Degree from an accredited college with a major in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing (with a clinical specialty in administration or the human services) or other related field and 4 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent person; or full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board and 3 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent person. The individual shall also complete a Department approved core curriculum training.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

Apply Today!

Online by visiting: www.co.venango.pa.us/288/job-application-process, in-person by visiting the Venango County Human Resources Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323, by fax (814-432-9554), or e-mail at [email protected] You can also contact Venango County Human Resources at 814-432-9556.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V



