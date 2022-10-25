Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring Multiple Positions
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community.
CHILD CARE INFANT/TODDER ROOM ASSISTANT TEACHER
Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher. The YMCA is hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.
Position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, ability to work well with others, reliable work record, and flexible schedule and hours.
The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with potential for advancement with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and paid retirement plan after two years of work.
To apply, send resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected] Job will be listed until the positions are filled.
SPORT MANAGEMENT, NUTRITION & FITNESS, HEALTH AND WELLNESS INTERN OPPORTUNITIES
Internships are at Clarion County YMCA in areas of Nutrition & Fitness, Sport Management, Health and Wellness, Public Health. Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected]
LEADERS IN TRAINING VOLUNTEER PROGRAM
Leaders in Training – a youth volunteer program where one can learn elements of leadership, communication and organizational skills in a real world setting. Led by professional staff at the YMCA. For ages 12 and up. Program interest areas include health and wellness, aquatics and sports programs. Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, at [email protected]
CHILD WATCH STAFF
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an evening Child Watch Caregiver to provide care to individuals with children who utilize the YMCA facility.
We are seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision and guidance for children in the child watch facility.
BUILDING SUPERVISOR – Clarion County YMCA
The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a responsible individual to supervise the YMCA building in the evenings and weekends. The perfect candidate will be friendly and courteous, while able to address the needs and questions of those utilizing the facility. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.
LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA
The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.
For more information, please contact Katie Roth, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.
GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA
The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.
To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]
YMCA SPORTS ASSISTANT
YMCA has immediate opening for a Sports Assistant. Position reports to Sports Director and assists the Director in running various sports programs for youth and adults. Position works 2-3 days per week, some evenings and predominantly Saturday mornings, averaging 10-12 hours per week. Position is open until filled.
Please send application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] or apply in person at the YMCA. Questions may be directed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected] or by calling 814-764-3400.
Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.
Printable applications are available HERE.
