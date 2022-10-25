Featured Local Jobs: YMCA Hiring Multiple Positions

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community.

CHILD CARE INFANT/TODDER ROOM ASSISTANT TEACHER



Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher. The YMCA is hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.

Position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, ability to work well with others, reliable work record, and flexible schedule and hours.

The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with potential for advancement with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and paid retirement plan after two years of work.

To apply, send resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected] Job will be listed until the positions are filled.

SPORT MANAGEMENT, NUTRITION & FITNESS, HEALTH AND WELLNESS INTERN OPPORTUNITIES



Internships are at Clarion County YMCA in areas of Nutrition & Fitness, Sport Management, Health and Wellness, Public Health. Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected]

LEADERS IN TRAINING VOLUNTEER PROGRAM



Leaders in Training – a youth volunteer program where one can learn elements of leadership, communication and organizational skills in a real world setting. Led by professional staff at the YMCA. For ages 12 and up. Program interest areas include health and wellness, aquatics and sports programs. Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, at [email protected]

CHILD WATCH STAFF

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an evening Child Watch Caregiver to provide care to individuals with children who utilize the YMCA facility.

We are seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision and guidance for children in the child watch facility.

Minimum Requirements:

–You are at least 18 years old.

–You have experience working with children.

–You have or commit to obtain CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state mandated clearances and certifications.

–You have reliable transportation.

–You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!