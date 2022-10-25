 

Forest County Sheriff’s Office to Host 10th Annual ‘Shop With a Cop’

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Forest-County-Chief-Deputy-Bill-CarbaughFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Sheriff’s office will be conducting the 10th annual “Shop with a Cop” program.

Local families experiencing economic hardships can’t always provide their children with their own celebration of Christmas. The “Shop with a Cop” program joins these underprivileged children with local law enforcement, providing the children with money to shop for Christmas presents like clothing and toys for themselves.

The children will be picked up at a designated location and transported to Walmart where they will begin their shopping experience. The children will each have a $100.00 allowance for shopping. The group will meet for dinner with the children before returning them back to the designated location.

The families of each of these children also receive a gift certificate to a local grocery store for their holiday meal.

The program is a non-profit charitable endeavor that is sponsored by the Forest County Sheriff’s office.

Last year, the program was able to help 48 kids from 39 families.

If you are interested in donating to the program, please send your monetary donation in the form of a check or money order payable to Forest County Sheriff’s Office/Special Programs, 526 Elm Street, Box #9, Tionesta, PA 16353. Please make the notation of “Shop with a Cop” in the memo line.


