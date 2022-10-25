Genevieve A. Perry, age 92, of Grove City, passed away on Sunday afternoon, in Butler Memorial, following a brief illness.

Genevieve was born in Grove City on Jan. 26, 1930, to Joseph Samuel and Eva Marie (Gallo) Puntureri.

She married Nicholas G. Perry, Sr., of July 1, 1950; he preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2003.

She was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1949.

Genevieve was a homemaker and an LPN at the former Bashline Hospital, Mercer County Home, and the Odd Fellows Home.

Along with her husband they were foster parents for many years.

In her later years, she worked at the Medicine Shop, in Grove City, and she was a representative for Avon for 35 years.

Genevieve was a member of The Church of The Beloved Disciple, where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society of the church.

She was a member of the board of directors of the Pine Township Community Center.

Genevieve was an avid Steelers fan.

Her faith, family and lending a hand to someone in need was most important to her throughout her life.

Genevieve is survived by four children, Grace Schermerhorn, Wesley, Patricia Moore, New Bern, NC, Roxanne (Gary) Ward, and Nicholas (Linda) Perry, Jr, both Grove City, ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, a brother, Rock Puntureri, Wimber, PA. Three sisters in laws also survive. Her parents, husband, a daughter Theresa Donahey, two grandsons, Jason Gladd, and Michael Moore, a great granddaughter, Victoria Eck, two sons in laws, Gary Schermerhorn, and DeWayne Moore, two sisters, Teresa Puntureri, and Stella Stanzione, and three brothers, Samuel, Vincent, and Albert Puntureri, preceded Genevieve in death.

Memorial donations to Grove City Community Food Pantry, 114 S. Center St., Grove City, PA, 16127 or Pamlico Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), P.O. Box 888, Oriental, NC 28571

Funeral Service: The Church of The Beloved Disciple, 1310 S. Center St. Ext., Grove City on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

Visitation Hours: The family will receive friends in the Gathering Space of the church on Thursday, from 9:45 AM until 10:45 AM

Burial: Crestview Memorial Park, Inc., Grove City, PA.

