Marie Cassano, 69, of Franklin, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by her family at UPMC Northwest, Seneca.

She was born on July 25, 1953 to the late Albert and Mary (Toscano) Cassano.

Marie graduated from Venango Christian High School in 1971, and immediately started her career working at the Franklin Hospital, now UMPC Northwest.

At the start of her career, she took Nurses Aid courses while she worked in the Pediatric Unit.

She eventually worked her way to the Emergency Room and was the Secretary/Clerk for many years.

She attended nursing school and graduated from Clarion University as a Registered Nurse on May 6, 2005.

She proudly retired from UPMC in July of 2018 after an amazing forty-seven year career.

She was extremely active in the lives of her nieces and nephews.

If she wasn’t helping out and running them to or from practice, she was attending their school performances or activities.

She loved being the Aunt who took them to Disney for the first time, and never missed a chance to be present in their lives.

She had a beautiful talent to crochet blankets and every child in her family had at least one.

Marie was an assistant Brownie and Girl Scout leader and coach for Center Stage for her nieces.

Holidays were always a special time for Marie, as she loved to decorate and bake many breads and cookies for her family and friends.

Baking Easter bread was one event she loved to make sure even her great-nieces and nephews got to do.

Marie filled her retirement years taking mini vacations to see her brothers family in Ohio, along with many trips to Erie with her sister, visiting family.

She also had the joy of taking some day trips with her niece and her wonderful friends who have assisted her a lot the last few years.

Along with her love of family, Marie cherished her years attending St. Patrick’s Church and visiting Greenford Christian Church in Ohio.

She was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory are her brothers, Albert Cassano and his wife, Rosemary of New Castle, PA, Paul Cassano and his wife, Karen of Lake Milton, OH, Mike Cassano and his wife, Joan of Franklin, PA; her sister, Margaret Cassano Euless and her husband Mike of Lawrence, PA; her nieces and nephews, John Cassano of New Castle, PA, Chris Cassano of New Wilmington, PA, Damian Cassano of New Castle, Samuel Cassano of Austintown, OH, Georgia Kirby of Diamond, OH, Jesse Cassano of Austintown, OH, Michael Cassano of Franklin, Lauren Cassano of Franklin, Mary Robinson of McMurray, PA, Meghan Oakes of Venetia, PA and Michelle Shiley of Oil City ; as well as her twenty-five great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her grandparents and her niece, Lindsay Cassano.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Friday, October 28, 2022 9:30 am – 10:30 am at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11 am at St. Patrick’s Church, 949 Liberty St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Marie will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marie’s memory to the Kirkland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Marie’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

