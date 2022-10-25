Mary L. Hoover, 89, formerly of N. Dillon Dr., Titusville, passed away on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Mary was born on March 30, 1933, in Titusville to the late Albert and Sylvia (Brady) L’Huillier.

She married Robert J. Hoover on February 22, 1952, in Titusville and enjoyed 68 wonderful years together. Mr. Hoover preceded her in death on October 15, 2020.

She attended Titusville area schools.

She worked at Mary Kightlinger’s Beauty Shop as a housekeeper for many years.

Mary was a member of St. Walburga Church.

She enjoyed doing crafts, baking, and spending time with her family and especially the grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children, Robert J. Hoover Jr. and wife Tina of Seneca, Daniel A. Hoover and wife Marge of Hermitage, Joan Hoover of Titusville; grandchildren, Jennifer McNany and husband Jason, Melissa Redfield and husband Tony, Alison Nguyen and husband Tri, Joseph Hoover and wife Rachel; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Jean Cochran of Titusville; a sister-in-law, Peggy Hoover; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Albert and Walter L’Huillier; and sisters, Marian Baney and Dorothy Kissinger.

A private graveside service is being conducted for the family at St. Catharine’s Cemetery.

The family would like to thank The Caring Place of Franklin for all their help and attention given to both Mary and Robert while they were residents there.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.