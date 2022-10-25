Missing Indiana County Man Victim of Homicide

EAST WHEATFIELD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Dilltown-area man who was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township residence on October 20 has been found deceased and his death was ruled a homicide.

The body of Hayden Robert Garreffa, 19, was located by troopers on Saturday, October 22, at approximately 4:00 a.m. in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township, Indiana County.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and has ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide.

Garreffa was determined to have died on Thursday, October 20, at approximately 2:30 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for October 24 to determine the cause of death.

As the result of an extensive investigation by members of the Troop A Criminal Investigation Section and Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit, investigators determined that Garreffa was the victim of a kidnapping and subsequent homicide, both of which occurred on the afternoon of October 20.

Additionally, all suspects in this investigation have been identified, located, and taken into custody, and there is no danger to the public.

Assisting agencies include the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office, Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Ebensburg Borough Police Department, City of Johnstown Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be released as appropriate.

Funeral home services have been entrusted to Harris Funeral Home, in Johnstown.

