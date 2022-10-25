Paul Rodger Aaron, 87, of County Home Road, Rockingham, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven.

He was born August 25, 1935, in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, son of the late Stephen Sylvester Aaron and Ida Mae Fiscus Aaron.

Mr. Aaron retired from Owens Illinois as a shift supervisor with 35 years of dedicated service.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan for more than 80 years.

He had a love for carpentry and with a green thumb, also loved his yardwork.

Some of his enjoyments were big-game hunting, fishing, and playing cards.

His greatest love was his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stephen Sylvester and Ida Mae Aaron; grandson, Aaron Willison; great-grandson, Zayne Solano; and brothers, Donald Aaron and Clifford Aaron.

Surviving Mr. Aaron is his loving wife, Tina Hogan Aaron of the home; children, Paul Aaron (Susan) of Flat Rock, NC, Stephen Aaron of St. Augustine, FL, Lonnie Aaron of Clarion, PA, Marcia Willison (John) of Cranberry, PA, and Shawna Wilson of Greensboro, NC; step-children, Robert “Tug” Gainey (Lisa) of Hamlet, Ronnie Charles Gainey (Toni) of Holly Hill, NC, and Robin Roberts (James Dean) of Rockingham; grandchildren, Ashley Bennett (Bryan), Samantha Aaron (Todd Anderson), Ryan Willison, Coleman Willison, Gavin Wilson, Ethan Wilson, Landon Hill, Raven Roberts, Rusty Roberts, Roxi Anderson (Derek), Trey Gainey (Victoria), Ryan Gainey, Rain Gainey (Stevie), Daniel Cassady (Kassidy), Ronnie Charles Gainey II, and Saralyn Taylor Cassady; great-grandchildren, Dylan Bennett, Lucas Bennett, Davina Cassady, Hades Solano, Luck Cassady, Lennox Anderson, Jace Gainey, and Noah Gainey; brother, Leonard Aaron (Mona) of Shippenville, PA; and sisters, Lois Hersey of Lexington, KY and Shirley Drew of Nicholasville, KY.

A memorial service will be Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00am at St. James Catholic Church, Hamlet.

Memorials may be made to: Richmond County Hospice Haven, 1119 N. US Highway 1, Rockingham, NC 28379.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Aaron family.

Online condolences may be made at www.harringtonfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.