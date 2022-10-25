Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle at Shippenville Country Fair

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have released the details of a local woman who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Country Fair parking lot in Paint Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred near 28th Division Highway in Paint Township, Clarion County at 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.

Police say a 2014 Kia Sorento driven by 56-year-old Dorothy L. King, of New Bethlehem, began to back out of a parking stall at Country Fair gas station while a pedestrian—identified as 74-year-old Betty J. Eck, of Shippenville—was walking near the rear of the vehicle.

According to police, King continued to back up and struck Eck, who fell down as a result and hit her head on the ground.

Eck suffered a serious head injury, which was later reported, police say.

Police say both parties exchanged information and left the scene.

King was using a seat belt and was not injured, according to police.

State police released the above report on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.