Police Investigating Theft of Motorcycle, Firearms

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of investigations into two incidents of theft to a local man.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers investigated a motorcycle theft in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 8:00 p.m. on September 26.

Police say the stolen motorcycle is a blue 1994 Yamaha.

According to police, a Hi-Point firearm, valued at $300.00, was also stolen during the incident.

In a separate incident, PSP Clarion investigated a burglary on Grace Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a black Sturm, Ruger & Co. firearm, valued at $150.00, was stolen sometime between July 1 and September 26.

The victim in both incidents is a 24-year-old Knox man.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.


