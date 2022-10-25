Police Investigating Theft of Motorcycle, Firearms

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of investigations into two incidents of theft to a local man.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers investigated a motorcycle theft in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 8:00 p.m. on September 26.

Police say the stolen motorcycle is a blue 1994 Yamaha.

According to police, a Hi-Point firearm, valued at $300.00, was also stolen during the incident.

In a separate incident, PSP Clarion investigated a burglary on Grace Road in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a black Sturm, Ruger & Co. firearm, valued at $150.00, was stolen sometime between July 1 and September 26.

The victim in both incidents is a 24-year-old Knox man.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.