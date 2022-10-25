Ricky Keith “Rick” Quinter, 68, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2022 at his home surrounded by his three children, his niece, and his significant other, Kathy, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on December 24, 1953 in Grove City; son of William Carl Quinter of Jamestown and the late Ruth B. Weir Quinter.

Rick worked as an equipment operator for numerous places.

He was a member of the Clarion VFW Post #066, Clarion Moose Lodge #101, and the Clarion Fraternal Order of Eagles #3807.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering in his garage, and spending time on the Clarion River.

Rick also enjoyed, as he would say, “having too much fun” with his lifelong friends that were the “real deal”.

They never let cancer break their bond.

He treasured his time with his grandchildren as well, teaching them how to fish and shoot a gun.

Rick is survived by his significant other, Kathy Yocca of Strattanville; two daughters, Kandace Diamond and her husband, Michael, of Stafford, VA and Kalee Ferguson and her husband, David, of Clarion; his son, Billy Quinter of Clarion; six grandchildren, Ethan, Layla, Lydia, and Emsley Ferguson and Myla and Kenna Diamond; and a brother, Roger Quinter of Jamestown; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Quinter.

The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to Kathy for standing by his side until the very end.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Rick’s request, there will be no public visitation and all services will be private.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

