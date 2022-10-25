Shippenville Ambulance Service to Close Amid Staffing Crisis

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT)— Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service will close effective February 1.

The ambulance service is one of six of its kind remaining to serve Clarion County. After its closure, only Clarion Hospital, East Brady, Emlenton, Knox, and Southern Clarion Ambulance Service will remain.

State law requires each municipality to have a designated emergency service, but staffing has become a limiting factor for organizations like Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service, which is run by the Shippenville/Elk Volunteer Fire Department.

“The biggest problem is we don’t have enough people to stay in business. We’re pulling from the same pool as everybody. At any given time, two to three out of the five ambulance companies in the county could be out of service. The public needs to know that there’s not enough personnel,” said Steve Merryman, chairman of the ambulance service’s board of directors.

Ambulance services are closing in record numbers in rural America according to reports from NBC News as far back as 2019. One problem emergency service organizations have is the recruitment and retention trained personnel.

“Training is costly for paramedics,” said Merryman. “If they keep in school for just a little while longer, they can become nurses and make three times the money.”

EMTs, which have less training than paramedics but perform a lifesaving duty, can often make more money working at fast food restaurants, according to Merryman, and not have the education debt or stress.

“You have to have the heart to do it, but you still have to make a living. The ambulance companies don’t get enough reimbursement from insurance companies and Medicare to pay their staff,” said Merryman.

Anyone in need of an ambulance should call 9-1-1 regardless of your location; however, if you’re in the Shippenville/Elk Township area, emergency responders will be coming from other parts of the county after February 1.

Merryman added, “We’re not happy about what we had to do, and it’s the public that will suffer.”

