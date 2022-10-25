 

SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation to Hold Hiring Event on November 2

Tuesday, October 25, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

brookville equipment (1)BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation invites you to attend their hiring event on November 2nd.

The hiring event will be held at the Brookville Equipment Corporation office located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, Pa., on Wednesday, November 2.

It will take place from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.

Available positions:

– Accountant
– Welder
– Machinist
– Mechanical Engineer
– Electrical Assembler
– Electrical Engineer
– Field Service Technician
– Paint/Body Mechanic
– Parts Sales Technician
– Technical Illustrator

Brookville Equipment Corporation offers competitive wages and a great benefits package.

For information on these positions and other positions available at Brookville Equipment visit the links below.

https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch

https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Brookville-Equipment-Corporation?from=mobviewjob&tk=1gf3vrlg9irl3800&fromjk=054d375cbcd75e78&attributionid=mobvjcmp

All skill sets are welcome.

Please bring a resume.

brookville corp hiring event (1)


