SPONSORED: Brookville Equipment Corporation to Hold Hiring Event on November 2

Brookville Equipment Corporation to Hold Hiring Event on November 2
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Brookville Equipment Corporation invites you to attend their hiring event on November 2nd.
The hiring event will be held at the Brookville Equipment Corporation office located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, Pa., on Wednesday, November 2.
It will take place from 4:00 p.m to 6:00 p.m.
Available positions:
– Accountant
– Welder
– Machinist
– Mechanical Engineer
– Electrical Assembler
– Electrical Engineer
– Field Service Technician
– Paint/Body Mechanic
– Parts Sales Technician
– Technical Illustrator
Brookville Equipment Corporation offers competitive wages and a great benefits package.
For information on these positions and other positions available at Brookville Equipment visit the links below.
https://secure4.saashr.com/ta/6153800.careers?CareersSearch
https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Brookville-Equipment-Corporation?from=mobviewjob&tk=1gf3vrlg9irl3800&fromjk=054d375cbcd75e78&attributionid=mobvjcmp
All skill sets are welcome.
Please bring a resume.
