With 32 Years in Women’s Health, Baumcratz Is Fueled by Passion and Enthusiasm

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jayme Baumcratz–a certified registered nurse practitioner at BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion–has spent her entire 32-year career in women’s health.

Baumcratz’s enthusiasm, caring personality, and passion validate that she is perfectly suited for this profession.

A native of the Shippenville and Knox area, Baumcratz has always stayed close to home. After graduating from Keystone High School, she earned a nursing degree from Clarion University. Soon afterward, she was working full-time at Clarion Hospital and eventually attained the certification of registered nurse practitioner (CRNP).

When asked if she always knew she wanted to be in this profession, Baumcratz unexpectedly said “no.”

“But, I can tell you, I loved OB,” she told exploreClarion.com. “There are always jobs for nursing. That kind of steered me, as I had some family in the nursing profession. But, once I started in OB, I was like, this is what I absolutely love. I absolutely had a major passion for obstetrics, lactation, and just helping women.”

Helping women is a huge aspect of Baumcratz’s career choice. She said that is why she does what she does.

“Just helping women get through any high-risk pregnancies, helping them with any issues on their lactation journey. That is always so rewarding,” Baumcratz explained. “I love educating women. In this job, there are a lot of things about a woman’s body she just doesn’t even know. I learn something new every week, and I’m amazed by something new every week.”

That passion is immeasurable.

Baumcratz emphasized that the past few years have changed the way she views her career and future.

“Recent events have definitely changed how I view things as I’ve had a lot of patients be very anxious and having a lot of questions,” she explained. “We’ve had to deal with medical instances just because of recent events. It’s definitely changed how some people are thinking and planning their future.”

Baumcratz said that the landscape of the nation has affected a vast portion of her career, and it has been tough keeping a level head. But, through it all, she continues to do anything she can to simply help patients in this area.

Recently, Baumcratz spearheaded an initiative to ensure the office was placed on the fixed route of the Clarion Area Transit (CAT) bus.

“We were having issues with patients not being able to get to their appointments,” she explained. “I did all types of research and had to figure things out. I got everything laid out on a PowerPoint presentation, and I gave it to the CEO. He was able to actually pursue and make it all happen.”

Now, the CAT bus makes stops at the office at 11:04 a.m., 1:04 p.m., and 3:04 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We are a low-income area so we have women who have certain needs here,” she said. “We have a very high need for counselors and behavioral health specialists.

“Easy access to healthcare is paramount. We have so many programs within BHS Women’s Care that are for underinsured or non-insured patients. So, we can get birth control covered, we can get mammograms covered, we can get pelvic exams, STD screenings, and just so many programs that we can offer that are free.”

Baumcratz’s caring attitude is a major reason why she has succeeded at BHS.

BHS has long stressed easy access to healthcare through many initiatives, one being its newly implemented walk-in clinic.

In BHS Women’s Health, a vast majority of services offered are free of charge.

“We offer so much here that you do not have to pay for,” Baumcratz said. “Including birth control options, STD screenings, free-condom program, Gardasil (HPV) vaccinations, Pap smears, mammograms, prenatal care and testing, and more.”

On Saturday, November 12, BHS will offer a free breast and cervical cancer screening from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Free mammograms will be available for women age 40 and up, but some women under the age of 40 may qualify if considered high-risk. Free pelvic exams and Pap smears will be available for women age 21 and up.

“Early detection is early treatment, and that’s probably the most significant reason to be screened,” Baumcratz said. “If we find something here, we can treat you right here moving forward.”

Refreshments, prizes, and giveaways will also be available.

To schedule an appointment, call 814-226-1970. Walk-ins are welcome.

Baumcratz also noted that the Women’s Health office is working to further expand its services to the LGBTQIA community.

“Right now we only see women, but I am hoping that with more education and more planning, we can open that up to take care of men, as well as people who identify as women,” she said. “I believe that’s a need in our area.

“I know patients who have driven to Pittsburgh for care, and that’s just not okay. People deserve good health care where they live, and they deserve non-judgmental care.”

BHS Family Healthcare of Clarion is located at 330 North Point Drive, Suite 200, in Clarion, Pa.

For more information, call 833-684-1889 or visit https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/locations/bhs-family-healthcare-of-clarion/.

