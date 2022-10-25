State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Assault of Corrections Officers at SCI Forest

FOREST/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Assault of Corrections Officers at SCI Forest

Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident in which a known inmate assaulted three corrections officers at SCI Forest located on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say the incident occurred on Friday, October 7.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute in Redbank Township

Kittanning-based State Police conducted an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred on Friday, October 21, on Salem Road, in Redbank Township, Armstrong County.

Upon police arrival, the accused–35-year-old Ryan Wade, of Butler–fled the residence using his mother’s 2010 Volkswagen Jetta without her permission.

Wade fled from troopers before the pursuit was terminated.

Wade was later taken into custody in Kittanning Borough and arrested.

He was arraigned at 8:20 p.m. on October 21 on the following charges in front of District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Misdemeanor 2

– Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2

– Driver to Stop Damage – Unattended Vehicle/Property, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary

Unable to post $50.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, November 1, at 1:00 p.m. with Judge McCausland presiding.

