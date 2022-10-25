Thomas W. Reed, 61, a resident of 1337 Eagle Street, Franklin died peacefully at 6:15 PM Sunday, October 23, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest, Seneca, following a brief, but courageous battle with lung cancer.

He was born February 28, 1961 in Franklin, a beloved son of the late: William M. and Joyce Yvonne Rockafella Reed.

Tom had worked for many years at the former Miller Equipment in Franklin; then Bacou-Daloz; and presently at Honeywell as a laborer.

He was an active member of Franklin Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #328; and the Franklin Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #83.

Tom enjoyed watching football, and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan!

He also loved the companionship of his dog, Bruno.

He was married July 1, 2005 to the former Vicki Jo Simpson, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his step-children: Brandy Jackson and her husband, Alex of McDonough, GA; Bobbi Burchette and her husband, Adam of Suffolk, VA; Jackie Miller and her husband, Ike of Orwell, OH; and Chris Johnson and her husband, Bobby of Youngstown, OH; in addition to twelve grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are his siblings: Joni A. Reed of Franklin; Billy Reed of Pittsburgh; and Terry Reed and his wife, Kim of Chambersburg; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by three sisters: Brenda Sires; Jackie Reed; and Patty Reed.

Friends may call Thursday 1-2 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin, where funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 2 PM with Tom’s extended Franklin Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #83 family, presiding.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to: Jenny’s Dream House, 2025 Cranberry-Rockland Road, Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

