Wesley “Pat” Sherman, 84, of Sligo, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center after battling a short illness.

He was born on March 17, 1938, in Sligo.

He was the son of Wesley and Ruth (Shields) Sherman.

Pat married Madelyn Mong on October 15, 1960, and she survives.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was a teacher at A.C. Valley School District for 30 years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed, hunting, fishing, reading, collecting, and studying fossils, and spending time with his family and friends.

Pat was popular for his mashed potatoes and noodles.

He was a member of the Sligo United Methodist Church, and the American Legion in Clarion.

Pat is survived by his wife, Madelyn Sherman of Sligo, a daughter, Stephanie Cole and her husband Mike of Clinton, NJ., a son, Matthew Sherman and his wife Jennifer of Cape Coral, FL., five grandchildren; Danielle Cole of Jersey City, NJ., Taylor Cole of Pittsburgh, Jacob Sherman of Fort Myers, FL., William Cole of Clinton, NJ., and Christopher Sherman of Fort Myers, FL., a sister, Donna Flick of Sligo, his dog Louie, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Kris Sherman.

Pat’s family will receive friends from 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday November 5, 2022, at the Sligo United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at the church beginning at 11:00 AM with the lay pastor, Faye Craig officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Sligo Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Sligo United Methodist Church, PO Box 127, Sligo, PA 16255.

The Varner Funeral Home in Sligo oversees arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

