Playground Dedication in Memory of Miss Thelma Rhoades Set for Today

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The dedication of a playground in Knox in memory of Miss Thelma Rhoades is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The public is invited to the dedication that will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, at Main Street Park in Knox, Pa.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Miss Thelma Rhoades touched the hearts of many children through her long life of 92 years. Her dedication to teaching, literacy, and early childhood programs through Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center and early years as a classroom teacher and home childcare business was unsurmountable.

Miss Thelma’s philosophy: “Learn one new thing each day!”

She retired from Keystone SMILES at the age of 88.

