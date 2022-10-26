 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Playground Dedication in Memory of Miss Thelma Rhoades Set for Today

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Rhoades new1KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The dedication of a playground in Knox in memory of Miss Thelma Rhoades is scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The public is invited to the dedication that will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, at Main Street Park in Knox, Pa.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Miss Thelma Rhoades touched the hearts of many children through her long life of 92 years. Her dedication to teaching, literacy, and early childhood programs through Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center and early years as a classroom teacher and home childcare business was unsurmountable.

Miss Thelma’s philosophy: “Learn one new thing each day!”

She retired from Keystone SMILES at the age of 88.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.