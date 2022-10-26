The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayShowers, mainly before 1pm. High near 57. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

TonightCloudy, with a low around 39. West wind around 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

ThursdayMostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. North wind around 7 mph.

Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 58. East wind around 6 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 35.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 37.

SundayA chance of rain after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday NightRain likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

MondayA chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday NightA chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

TuesdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

