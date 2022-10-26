Ambulance Armageddon Approaching Clarion County

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armageddon is approaching for ambulance service in Clarion County as officials recognize problems in staffing emergency medical professionals.

(Pictured above: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

“Everybody needs to wake up,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley on Tuesday morning. “It’s a shame. For 58 years Shippenville provided the service, and they’re done on January 31, 2023. That’s a real shame.”

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance serves five municipalities and announced on Monday that it was closing operations effective January 31, 2023.

“With Shippenville gone, the other services are going to have to basically pick up the slack,” said Commissioner Wayne Brosius. “The main reason for the decision was also that they couldn’t hire the needed staff even though they had increased the wages.”

Only Clarion Hospital EMS, East Brady Ambulance, Emlenton Area Ambulance, Knox Ambulance Service, and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service will remain.

Municipalities such as townships and boroughs are required by state law to provide emergency

services for their residents. Tharan said it’s not the county’s obligation, but the townships and boroughs. The county runs the 9-1-1 Center.

Heasley chairs a committee that was seeking municipality support to encourage local funding and approval by the Commonwealth for some type of authority status to help fund emergency medical services.

“Well, the committee did its job,” Heasley said. “The information as to where local townships and boroughs and state officials was delivered. It took years to educate them, but now they need to act. (The) proposed legislation died.

“They mentioned yesterday that the Shippenville Ambulance protected five municipalities, and four of them never contributed any money in the last five years. Never paid a nickel. The supervisors need to wake up and so does the general public.”

Shippenville said it is losing $6,000.00 to $7,000.00 a month for general operations. The company turned over 600 to 700 calls a year.

“They lose money, and they have that many calls,” said Tharan. “Who’s going to pick up those 600 or 700 calls? It started out as a volunteer. Everybody was a volunteer.

“You stop and think. Clarion Hospital a couple of years ago was losing hundreds of hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on providing ambulance service. If Clarion Hospital would go out of the ambulance business, we’re in deep trouble.”

Brosius said Shippenville increased its wages, but other services are increasing higher and the company is already losing money every month.

“The other problem is non-reimbursable calls. I would urge everyone to pay for a membership in their local ambulance service because if everyone sent it in that would certainly help,” Brosius said.

Heasley emphasized the need for residents to approach their township supervisors or borough council to encourage local support for the ambulance services.

Tharan acknowledged that the county might have to get involved if local support is not increased.

“At some point in time, the county’s going to have to get involved because if the municipalities aren’t fulfilling their obligation to provide emergency services for their residents, someone’s going to have to, but the state or federal government is not going to come in and help,” said Tharan.

“Right now when you call for an ambulance and it goes to 911, they take the next available ambulance. In other words, if Shippenville was there and you were in Fryburg, they would send Shippenville and their crew. If they weren’t, and they were out of service, 9-1-1 would go to Clarion Hospital and see if they had any. If they didn’t have any, they would contact other ambulance services and many times go outside of the county.

“That means you might wait for an hour and a half for an ambulance.”

The need for emergency services in Clarion County is critical, and support has to increase. Tharan suggests one inconvenient truth that may change things.

“Here’s what’s going to happen. Sometime, if they’re not going to do what they’re supposed to do, someone’s going to call for an ambulance, and they’re going to die. They’re not going to get an ambulance, and they’re going to sue because they didn’t provide emergency service like they’re required to do under the law.”

