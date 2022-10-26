BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Venango County

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle near Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township on Tuesday night.

According to Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, 70-year-old Lauren McCauley, of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 p.m.

“I’m not going to go into the details of (the incident),” Rugh told exploreVenango.com.

McCauley’s cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries while the manner of death has been ruled as accidental, Rugh said.

According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of 1455 Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

The dispatcher confirmed McCauley was struck by a vehicle, but no further information on the vehicle or the driver was available.

Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department, Polk Fire Rescue, Community Ambulance Service, and Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

A call to the investigating trooper was not immediately returned.

The scene was cleared at 12:44 a.m.

