Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Skull Deviled Eggs

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Thrill partygoers with Halloween deviled eggs!

Ingredients

12 hard-boiled large eggs
1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup roasted sweet red pepper strips, finely chopped
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons cider vinegar
1 teaspoon paprika
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup finely crushed corn chips, plus whole corn chips (optional)

Directions

-Cut eggs lengthwise in half. Remove yolks, reserving whites. In a small bowl, mash yolks. Stir in mayonnaise, peppers, mustard, vinegar, paprika, salt, and pepper until blended.

-Using a small and a large straw, decorate each egg white to make a skull with eyes, a nose, and a mouth. Spoon or pipe the yolk mixture into egg whites. Place crushed chips in a shallow bowl. Dip each exposed yolk into chips. Refrigerate, covered, until serving. If desired, garnish the plate with whole corn chips.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


