Daniel E. Hovis, 69, of Franklin, passed away, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 19, 1952 in Franklin, a son of the late Norman F. Hovis and Thelma P. Wygant Hovis.

He married Sandy K. Rugh on May 22, 1976 who survives.

Mr. Hovis was employed by Joy Manufacturing Company & Shingledecker Welding prior to his retirement.

He was a member of Galloway United Methodist Church, Pennsylvania Equine Council, National Horse Lovers Association, and a past member of the Rainbow Beagle Club.

He played an integral role on the Two Mile Run County Park Trail Committee where he improved and expanded the trail system.

Mr. Hovis loved hunting, especially Spring turkey. He enjoyed spending the winter months in Okeechobee, Florida, where he was fond of fishing.

His hobbies were gardening, beekeeping, woodworking, carpentry, and snowmobiling around Canada, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Mr. Hovis traveled the country site seeing and horseback riding.

In his earlier years, he participated in Field Trials with beagles and showed dogs at several American Kennel Club events.

Mr. Hovis was well known for wearing the color red, carrying rocks in his pockets and playing practical jokes.

He had a strong faith in God and a deep love for our country.

In addition to his loving wife, Sandy, of Franklin; he is survived by a daughter, Jodi L. Hovis-Skiba and her husband Brian J. of Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota; a granddaughter, KayLynn R. Skiba; a brother, Thomas G. Hovis (Theresa) of Florida; two sisters, Cynthia Sue Holly of Franklin and Julie A. Hovis (Donald Rhoads) of Franklin; brother-in-law Donald L. Rugh (Donna) of Titusville and sister-in-law Linda L Holtz of Franklin; special friends, Diane and Don Andrews and family of Saxonburg; Luke and Kara Kauffman and family of Franklin; and many special cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, especially Scott Hovis(cousin) and Alexis Holtz (great niece) whom he spent a lot of time with over the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rebecca L. Rice; father-in-law, Donald M. Rugh and mother-in-law Twila M. Gravatt Rugh.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 29th at 3:00 pm at Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin with Pastor Roy W. Gearhart, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Daniel’s memory to Two Mile Run County Park Trail Fund, 471 Beach Road, Franklin, PA 16323 or Kirkland Foundation, PO Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323 (www.kirtlandcancerfoundation.org) or Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, 779 Speer Road, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

Arrangements are in the care of Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

