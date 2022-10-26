Jean Marie Dunmyre, age 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Clarion, on April 23, 1933 to the late Thomas and Gladys (Corle) Ganoe.

Jean was of the Catholic faith.

She was a former office volunteer for the religious education program at the Catholic school and Civic Club member.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Jerilyn E. Moler (Teffan) of Brookville, OH, Joni M. Kifer (James) of Clarion, and Jamie E. Knight (Brian) of Kernersville, NC; Sister, Hazel Goodwin of Huntington, WV; Brother, Thomas Ganoe of Shippenville; Grandchildren, Jeremy Kifer (J.J.) of Clarion, Jeffery Kifer (Dea Porco) of Cheswick, Jordan Kifer of Cheswick, Adam Knight (Casey) of Kernersville, NC, and Christine Broomhall (Jason) of Springboro, OH; Great-Grandchildren, Jordan and Quinn Knight of Kernersville, NC, and Lydia, Dean and Emma Broomhall of Springboro, OH.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James E. Dunmyre and sisters, Margaret Senard and Eileen Zacherl; numerous relatives and her special companion Willis “JR.” Jones.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

An additional visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the funeral home.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care and service.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

