 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jean Marie Dunmyre

Wednesday, October 26, 2022 @ 06:10 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-GZiLRBc8GHo6wJean Marie Dunmyre, age 89, of Clarion, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Clarion, on April 23, 1933 to the late Thomas and Gladys (Corle) Ganoe.

Jean was of the Catholic faith.

She was a former office volunteer for the religious education program at the Catholic school and Civic Club member.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Jerilyn E. Moler (Teffan) of Brookville, OH, Joni M. Kifer (James) of Clarion, and Jamie E. Knight (Brian) of Kernersville, NC; Sister, Hazel Goodwin of Huntington, WV; Brother, Thomas Ganoe of Shippenville; Grandchildren, Jeremy Kifer (J.J.) of Clarion, Jeffery Kifer (Dea Porco) of Cheswick, Jordan Kifer of Cheswick, Adam Knight (Casey) of Kernersville, NC, and Christine Broomhall (Jason) of Springboro, OH; Great-Grandchildren, Jordan and Quinn Knight of Kernersville, NC, and Lydia, Dean and Emma Broomhall of Springboro, OH.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, husband, James E. Dunmyre and sisters, Margaret Senard and Eileen Zacherl; numerous relatives and her special companion Willis “JR.” Jones.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

An additional visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in the funeral home.

A funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care and service.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.