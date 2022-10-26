Kathleen R. Adams, 66, of Oil City, passed on Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on November 26, 1955 to James R. and Shirley (Dahlin) Cherry. Her father, James precedes her in death.

Kathleen attended Rocky Grove High School.

She was later employed by Polk Center where she served as a Resident Service Aid for over thirty years.

She was a member of the Oil City Pool League, she loved shooting pool and played as often as possible.

She found great joy in searching for her millions in scratch-off lottery tickets.

Ice-cream held a special place in her heart and she never denied a bowl of her favorite flavors.

Kathleen was a wonderful women with a heart of gold.

She loved giving to others and was always ready to help someone in need.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her mother; her daughter, Jamie Thompson and her husband, Kevin of Polk and their son, Tyler “Red” and his girlfriend, Brianna; her very special niece, Catina Cherry and her fiancee, Irwin Dillard and their children Tautiana Abdullah, Naj Abdullah and his fiance, Bailey, and Amara Young; her special friends, Julie and Trish Seigworth; her brother, Jim Cherry and his wife, Sue of Cooperstown and their children, Mike Cherry and his wife, Brandy and their children, Michael and Chloe, Ashley Schmidt and her husband, Brian and their two boys, Hailey M. Cherry and James A. Cherry; and her sister, Cindy Greggs of Cooperstown and her children, Tyler Greggs, Jacob Greggs and his wife, Kierston, and Paige Greggs.

In addition to her father, Kathleen is preceded in death by her son, Aaron Andrew Adams and her brother-in-law, Jim Greggs.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Funeral services for Kathleen will be held immediately following the visitation at the funeral home at 3 pm.

Memorial contributions can be made in Kathleen’s memory to Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Kathleen’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

