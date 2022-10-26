Kathleen Susan Hanna, 63, of Oil City, died Sunday, October 23, 2022.

She was born in Coudersport, Potter County on December 6, 1958 to the late Donald Hanna Sr. and Margaret (Iown) Hanna Finch.

Kathy attended Oil City High School.

As a young girl, she was an avid horseback-rider.

Kathy loved to dance; and her family, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter meant everything to her.

She also enjoyed watching television and funny videos.

She is survived by two sons, John A. Bosley and his significant other Crystal Walter of Oil City and their daughters Tyra Bosley, and Jaedan Bosley and her daughter, Mia Stuck; and Roger Bosley Jr. and his fiancé Courtnie Winters of Oil City and children Chasity Bosley, Aerionna Bosley, Noah Bosley, and Kylar Miller. Kathy is survived by her siblings: John A. Hanna and wife Pam of Columbus, Ohio, Leslie Ann Marsh and husband Denny of Grifton, North Carolina, Donald L. Hannah Jr. of Titusville, Helen L. Finch Calvin and husband John of Wellsboro, Leah Hanna Ongley and husband Lynn of Titusville, Ann Finch Hunt of Erie, and John H. Finch of Erie; and a sister-in-law, Carol Shaneen of Kaneville. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former spouse, Roger Lee Bosley Sr.; and siblings Robert “Bob” Hanna, Gloria Ruth “Penny” McIntyre, Ronald Shaneen, and Robert “Rob” Hanna.

Friends and family are invited to gather Saturday (Oct. 29) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 302 West Walnut Street in Titusville, PA 16354, where a memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., officiated by Pastor Larry Reitz.

A small luncheon will follow the service at the church.

Private interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery near Rouseville at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Kathy’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

