Linda Joann White, 73, of Warren, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Virginia Beach, VA, following a recent illness.

Linda was born on November 12, 1948, in Oil City, PA, the daughter of the late Erwin Fox and Lucille Latshaw Fox Moronski.

Linda worked at Kmart as a personnel manager, was co-owner of Jamie’s Place and worked at Blair Corporation as a Human Resources Assistant where she retired in 2014.

Linda enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Blueberry Golf Course, gardening, baking, and going to the beach.

Linda is survived by her three children, Kevin Walter of Warren, Monica Walter of Virginia Beach, VA, and Joanna White Hyman and husband Troy of Warren; five grandchildren, Rianna Grissom, Kurtis Walter, Summer Walter, Kennedy Walter, and Devin Stover; three sisters, Ardelle Whitman and husband Lanny of Titusville, Maxine Anderson of Russell, and Judy Grove of Pittsburgh; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brothers, Neal and Don Fox, and stepfather Frank Moronski.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Livestrong at the YMCA, 212 Lexington Ave., Warren, PA.

Those wishing to send online condolences may do so by visiting www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.