Marie E. Aaron, 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Marie was born on May 19, 1927 in Lucinda to the late Michael J. and Barbara E. (Bauer) Gatesman.

She married Morris R. Aaron on July 9, 1960 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown. Morris preceded her in death on October 21, 2019.

Marie had worked at Owens Illinois in Clarion but was a homemaker most of her life.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fryburg, where she belonged to the Rosary Society.

Marie enjoyed gardening and baking. She was most known for her delicious cinnamon rolls and her one of a kind chocolate chip cookies, which the grandkids referred to as GMC’s (Grandma Marie Cookies). Marie also loved spending time with her family.

Marie is survived by her four children: Diane S. Hoover and her husband Mike of Tylersburg, PA, Kenneth D. Aaron and his wife Jana of Canal Fulton, OH, Bruce A. Aaron and his wife Leanne of Lucinda, PA, and Sandra K. Peloquin and her husband Kevin of Elyria, OH; grandchildren: Eugene Sandrock, Janise Lower, Devon Farmer, Evelyn, Jay, Kayla and Sara Aaron, Clayton and Nathan Peloquin; great grandchildren: Nicholas and Trip Sandrock; brothers: Joseph and Stephen Gatesman of Lucinda, PA and Jim Gatesman of Bradford, PA; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marie was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Tingley and a brother, Alfred Gatesman.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fryburg, with the Rev. Michael Polinek, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Michael’s Roof Fund P.O. Box 27, Fryburg, PA 16326.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

