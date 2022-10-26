Michelle R. Nagle, 56, of East Smethport, passed away Monday (October 24, 2022) at Olean General Hospital, Olean, NY.

She was born September 8, 1966 in Franklin, PA, the daughter of Gary Griffin and Constance Rice.

On October 10, 2009, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Smethport, she married Robert W. “Toby” Nagle, who survives.

Michelle was a 1984 graduate of Oil City Sr. High School and attended Clarion University, receiving an Associate Degree in Business.

Michelle worked as the manager/membership and community development head for the Girl Scouts of Western PA.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and riding ATV’s.

She also loved her favorite pets: “Nikita”, “Mr. Monster Mash”, and “Summer Rae”.

In addition to her husband “Toby” of East Smethport, she is survived by her father and stepmother: Gary F. and Alva Griffin of Centerville, PA; her mother: Constance “Connie” Griffin of Oil City, PA; two daughters: Renee M. (Zachary) Bailes of Cincinnatti, OH and Samantha L. (David) Nagle-Clark of Erie, PA; two sons: Christopher T. (Ashley) Neidich of Bradford and Tyler E. Neidich of Oil City, PA; grandchildren: Mason, Hadley, Madison and Emma; one sister: Pamela (Rick) Miller of Powell, WY; one brother: Michael (Amy) Griffin of Pittsburgh; mother and father in law: Robert and Marian Nagle; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-5 PM at Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., 2 Bank St., Smethport.

Funeral services will be held privately with the family.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (komen.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.

