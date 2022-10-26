Noel M. Dean, Sr., 84, of Sandy Lake Twp, Sandy Lake, passed away on October 24, 2022 at the Grove at Greenville.

Noel was born in New Castle on June 9, 1938 to the late Floyd and Margeurite (McClean) Dean.

He was a 1956 graduate of Lakeview High School and went on to proudly serve his Country in the United States Air Force.

He was active from 1956-1960 and then again in 1998 in the reserves assisting in Operation Desert Storm.

He worked as a farmer for his entire life as well as a milk tester for the Dairy Herd Improvement Association.

He also worked at GTI and Hadley Welding.

He also owned and operated Venango Flight School at the Franklin Air Port and did flight instruction at Grove City and Greenville Airports.

He was an accomplished pilot, instructor, and mechanic.

Noel attended the Stoneboro Methodist Church.

Noel is survived by his children; Robin Chestnut and Rose Dean of Leon, WV, and Isaac Dean and wife Megan of Sandy Lake, and granddaughter Taylor Dean of Sandy Lake, grandson Josh Chestnut of Florida, great-grandsons; Arthur James Chestnut IV and Brendon Sigman, Companion Cathy Smith of Stoneboro, step-brothers; Daryl (Shirley) Dean, Hoye (Polly) Rickert, Larry Rickert, and Keith Rickert, step-sisters; Ruth Slater, Bonnie Smith, Martha Slater, and Brdella (Don) Wimer, and brother-in-law; Charles Montgomery.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sons Willie Dean and Noel Dean Jr, sister Donna Montgomery, and brother Gordon Rickert.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake

Visitation will take place at Stoneboro Methodist Church, 32 Lake Street, Stoneboro, from 12 pm – 2 pm on Thursday, October 27.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 2 pm with the Pastor Janet Pratt, officiating.

Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.