AICDAC to Host Tall Cop Program on November 17
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting the Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight Program on Thursday, November 17.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m. at the Trinity Point Church of God located at 180 West Trinity Drive, Clarion, Pa.
This program is about current alcohol, drug, and concealment trends and identifiers.
The program is designed for:
– Educators and school administration
– Prevention and treatment providers
– Law enforcement
– Counselors/Treatment providers
– Coalition members
– Probation officers
– Alcohol and Drug Courts
– Narcotic Officers
– Medical staff
The program will cover topics such as:
– Drug trends
– Legal drugs to avoid detection/drug tests
– Alcohol/drug clothing, signs, and symptoms
– Alcoholic energy drinks and alcopops
– Non-traditional alcoholic beverages
– Synthetic drugs
– Opioid trends
– Drug-related music
– New alcohol/drug-related technology
– Youth party tendencies
– Social networking sites
– Drug dangers to first responders
– Popular party drugs
– E-cigarettes/vape pens
– Inhalants
– Concentrates
– Drug paraphernalia/concealment
– New marijuana products
– Online drug products
